Andrea Dovizioso taken for hospital checks after British GP crash

Dovizioso taken to hospital after British GP crash

Andrea Dovizioso has been airlifted to Coventry hospital after a huge crash during MotoGP's British Grand Prix, with the Italian suffering temporary memory loss.

Dovizioso was unable to avoid the highsiding Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo through Copse at the start of the British GP, and his Ducati ramped off the crashed M1 bike.

Dovizioso's Desmosedici caught fire and the Italian had to be taken away from the site of the crash on a stretcher - although he was later seen standing on his feet to the side of the circuit.

Dovizioso however reported a lot of pain in his hip and suffered brief memory loss after the crash, as reported by Ducati sporting chief Davide Tardozzi and MotoGP doctor Angel Charte on Sky Italy.

The Italian rider had gone to the track's medical centre and was then taken to Coventry hospital for precautionary checks.

Dovizioso's scans in Coventry revealed no injuries and the Ducati rider is able to leave the hospital on Sunday evening.

The official update by Ducati said: "The result of the scan made to Andrea Dovizioso at the Coventry Hospital doesn't show any damage and the rider will come back home tonight."

It is the second time Dovizioso was an innocent bystander of a big crash this year as he was taken out by Jorge Lorenzo in Barcelona.

His deficit in the championship to Marc Marquez is now up to 78 points as the Honda rider finished the British Grand Prix second to Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Quartararo was also taken to Coventry hospital following the race.

While Quartararo's fall was not quite as big as Dovizioso's and he walked away on his feet, he was still visibly shaken afterwards.

He said to the media that he was "okay" after his incident but was taken to hospital after reporting that he was feeling dizzy.

