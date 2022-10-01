Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Andrea Bocelli’s Friday night concert at the O2 Arena was a family affair, as he invited his son and daughter onstage to sing with him.

The trio sang several songs together in front of an audience of thousands at the venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London.

It comes after the Italian tenor announced the first ever recording with 24-year-old Matteo, and 10-year-old Virginia.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
The trio sang several songs together in front an audience of thousands at the venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London (Suzan Moore)

The family are getting together for a very special Christmas album, titled A Family Christmas, to be released later on October 21.

Bocelli’s shows at the O2 come just less than a year after their originally scheduled dates of October 2021.

The shows feature songs from the world-famous singer’s latest album Si, released in 2018, as well as a wide repertoire from across his 15 studio albums.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
The family are getting together for a very special Christmas album, titled A Family Christmas, to be released later on October 21 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Si was Bocelli’s first brand new material in 14 years, and was billed as “a celebration of love, family, faith and hope”.  ‘

The album also features tracks co-written with Ed Sheeran and Tiziano Ferro as well as duets with Dua Lipa, fellow contemporary classical star Josh Groban, soprano Aida Garifullina, as well as a collaboration with his son.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

Andrea Bocelli Christmas Album
(Giovanni De Sandre/PA)

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 in the category of live theatre/performance.

Latest Stories

  • This Chic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Like an Art Piece

    We found the best essential oil diffusers for large spaces and small rooms. Plus, learn the benefits of using an essential oil diffuser, according to doctors.

  • Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spark romance rumors as they kiss in NYC: See the pics

    One day before announcing he's exiting "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah was busy with pop star, Dua Lipa.

  • AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'

    Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean tells PEOPLE his time on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race inspired lots of changes in his life, including a 35 lb. weight loss and a cosmetic surgery procedure

  • King Charles is watching how Queen Margrethe's decision to strip her grandchildren of their titles plays out, an expert on European royalty says

    The announcement from Denmark's queen has caused a rift in her royal family. Charles is likely taking note as considers restructuring the monarchy.

  • The Bank of Canada has nothing but bad choices ahead, says AIMCo chair

    The chair of one of Canada's largest institutional investors says the central bank has to grapple with policy choices ahead, neither of which is good.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Newcomer Otto Porter Jr. happy to be another veteran voice for talented young Raptors

    VICTORIA — When Otto Porter Jr. was considering an offer from the Toronto Raptors, he didn't have to look far for a scouting report. "First thing he did (was call me)," Thaddeus Young said. "He said ‘Yo, Toronto's calling me, what's up?'" Porter and Young were teammates for parts of two seasons from 2019 to '21 with the Chicago Bulls, and remained friends. "I said 'Come on through, come on through, we're family over here,'" Young told Porter. "'Just come on through, sign the deal and let's go, w