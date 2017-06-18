Home
Mail
News
Sports
Finance
Celebrity
Style
Movies
Weather
Answers
Flickr
Mobile
Yahoo
Search
Search
Sign in
Sports Home
Fantasy
NHL
MLB
NBA
NFL
CFL
Golf
Soccer
Videos
MMA
Tennis
NCAAB
NCAAF
NASCAR
Formula 1
Buzzing on Yahoo Sports
Justin Thomas knocks down insane putt during historic U.S. Open round
Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev in eighth round to win title rematch
The Associated Press
June 18, 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev in eighth round to win title rematch.
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
What to Read Next
Man convicted of James Jordan's murder submits new evidence in his quest for innocence
Ball Don't Lie
Protest of President Trump comes to U.S. Open
Yahoo Sports
Holly Holm wins first fight since defeating Ronda Rousey with head-kick KO
Cagewriter
Johnny Miller: Justin Thomas' 63 not as good as mine
Devil Ball Golf
Rory McIlroy, former PGA winner Elkington get into serious Twitter beef
Devil Ball Golf
UFC legend Matt Hughes airlifted to hospital after truck collides with train
Cagewriter
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl dies at 87
Yahoo News Photo Staff
Pujols' two-run homer
MLB.com
Happy Father's Day: New England Patriots and their Newborns
Sports Illustrated
Dozier's solo homer
MLB.com
Grant Hill and Steve Nash go to Whole Foods
Sports Illustrated
Polanco's two-run jack
MLB.com
Golden State Warriors 2017 NBA championship parade
Yahoo Sports
McCutchen's solo shot
MLB.com
Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Morgan Ketzner; Warriors win, Kevin Durant is not a good beer drinker
Sports Illustrated
Chisenhall's three-run homer
MLB.com
Thursday Swimstagram 06/15/17
Sports Illustrated
Maybin's leadoff home run
MLB.com
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Valentina Kolesnikova; 30 GIFs that shaped the internet
Sports Illustrated
Butera throws out Maldonado
MLB.com
Valentina Kolesnikova: Lovely Lady of the Day
Sports Illustrated
Young's solo home run
MLB.com
All of Don Cherry's suits from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Yahoo Canada Sports
Maddox pops out Correra
MLB.com
Mailbag: What's next for Novak Djokovic and his partnership with Andre Agassi?
Sports Illustrated
Altuve's RBI double
MLB.com
Altuve's monster solo homer
MLB.com
Merrifield's nice jump-throw
MLB.com
Davis doesn't run to first base
MLB.com
Phillips on walk-off hit
MLB.com
Flowers' two-out single
MLB.com
Markakis game-tying RBI double
MLB.com