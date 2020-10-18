Andre Russell Gets Out Cheaply Again, Leaves Twitterati Frustrated

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) power hitter Andre Russell got out after scoring just 9 (11) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this innings has followed Russell’s 7 previous scores where his highest was 24 and where he didn’t face more than 14 balls in any single innings of this IPL.

The Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the last year’s IPL, Russell hasn’t got going with the bat this year and that has cost his side a lot of crucial runs, which they have depended on him for.

In the eight innings, he has batted, he has scored a total of 92 runs off 72 balls with an average of 11.50. After getting out to some serious pace of bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah, the teams have recognised his weakness and are consistently targeting him with their best pace bowlers when he comes into bat.

Also Read: Have IPL Teams Found Andre Russell’s Weak Spot?

On Sunday, he timed a length delivery from left-arm pacer T Natarajan straight into the hands of the fielder standing at cow corner. Russell’s lack of form has not only led to KKR not getting the push at the back-end of their innings but has also caused instability in their middle-order.

The Twitter users are frustrated seeing Russell’s lack of runs, knowing what he can do with the bat. According to them, this is proving to be a forgettable season for him, as last year even his mistimed shots were going for sixes and this year well-timed shots are also finding fielders. Some people have attributed this to the bigger ground in the United Arab Emirates.

Here are some of the reactions:

Andre Russell in #IPL2020:



11(11)

24(14)

13(8)

2(4)

5(3)

16(10)

12(9)

9(11)



Highest score is 24 from 8 innings - he is having tough time to adapt in UAE conditions.





















— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Russell tried to take on Rashid Khan, just survived him, took on Nattu and got out to him.



Should have waited to feast on Sandeep Sharma and Basil Thampi! Can assure that Pollard would have definitely done that!#IPL2020



— Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) October 18, 2020

Stat of the #IPL2020:



Andre Russell averages 7.75 against pace bowling!



Cannot tell me that you saw that coming!







— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 18, 2020

When it's not going well, it simply is not. Russell's forgettable season continues #SRHvKKR — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) October 18, 2020

KKR fans to Russell this season pic.twitter.com/WENZXAa4DG — Pratik (@Prat1k_) October 18, 2020

Where is Russell's power gone this IPL, earlier even his mis hits went for Six! — Aiden (@rodrigues_aiden) October 18, 2020

#SRHvsKKR#KKRvsSRH



When we KKR fans realise that Cummins has scored more runs than Russell this season: #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/PBfZLiaZJu



— Ansh (@Ansh10187) October 18, 2020

That's what their problem is they don't have any player on bench who can replace him...Time where they need to accelerate the inning they are losing wicket it becomes their speciality now Russell failure is also effecting them lot.. As a kkr fan its disappointing to see this.. — Akash Mishra (@AkashMishra7459) October 18, 2020

Russell just looks like the pressure is eating him up atm #IPL2020 — trader_chris (@traderchris8) October 18, 2020

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouAndre Russell Gets Out Cheaply Again, Leaves Twitterati Frustrated . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.