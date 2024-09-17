Andre Pallante outduels Paul Skenes to lead St. Louis to 4-0 win over Pittsburgh

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante celebrates after striking out Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante outdueled rookie Paul Skenes, striking out a career-high nine over seven innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Monday night.

Pallante (7-8) allowed four hits and one walk. Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Fernandez each pitched a perfect inning, finishing a four-hitter and the ninth shutout for the Cardinals this season.

Skenes (10-3) gave up one run and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, falling to 0-2 in three starts against St. Louis.

Skenes’ 2.07 ERA is the second-lowest through a pitcher’s first 21 starts since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913, trailing only Steve Rogers’ 1.95 for Montreal in 1973 and 74.

Skenes threw his 94th pitch of 100 mph or more, retiring Paul Goldschmidt on a grounder that ended a nine-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning. No other starting pitcher has thrown more than 40 pitches of at least 100 mph this season.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI single in the fourth after Alec Burleson reached on a grounder to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa that was originally ruled an error and then was changed to a hit.

Pedro Pagés greeted Colin Holderman with an RBI single in the seventh. Brendan Donovan had an RBI double in the ninth and Lars Nootbaar followed with a sacrifice fly.

Nick Yorke started at second base for Pittsburgh and went 0 for 3 with a stolen base in his major league debut. Yorke's contract was selected from Indianapolis and the Pirates optioned Alika Williams to their Triple-A farm team.

Yorke, 22, was the 17th overall pick by Boston in the 2020 amateur draft and was acquired from the Red Sox on July 30 for right-hander Quinn Priester. Yorke hit .355 with two home runs and 26 RBIs in 40 games for Indianapolis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Oneil Cruz was held out of the lineup with left ankle discomfort that manager Derek Shelton says is related to his ankle fracture that caused him to miss a majority of the 2023 season. ... RHP Kyle Nicolas left with a member of the Pittsburgh medical staff after walking Goldschmidt, his only batter, leading off the eighth.

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras (fractured right middle finger) will miss the remainder of the regular season.

UP NEXT

Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.20 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA) Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb