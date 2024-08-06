Andre Onana tells Manchester United fans: Brace yourself for a season of intense risk taking

Andre Onana wants to help Manchester United improve at playing out from the back - AP/Eric Thayer

Andre Onana has told Manchester United supporters to brace themselves for a season of intense risk-taking.

The Cameroon goalkeeper believes United will be a lot better building from the back this season and says fans should be prepared for him taking plenty of risks.

“Yes, that’s me,” Onana said. “And I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks.

“I can tell you in advance already! Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me! I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

“The best teams in the world take risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four.

“So for me it’s important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s going to be nice this season.”

Onana overcame a torrid start in the wake of his £47.2 million move from Inter Milan last summer to impress during the second half of campaign, when he was one of United’s most consistent performers.

The Cameroonian spent the majority of his debut season at United playing in front of an ever-changing defence given the plethora of injuries the team suffered and their build-up play suffered badly as a consequence, with Onana often looking short of options in front of him.

A series of blunders from Onana in the Champions League would ultimately contribute to United being eliminated at the group stage.

Onana believes the criticism he and United received last term was warranted but expects significant improvement this time around.

Onana made some costly mistakes in the Champions League in his debut season at Manchester United - Getty Images/Christof Stache

“Being a player for Manchester United, when you don’t win, it’s fair to receive criticism because it’s part of the job,” he said.

“We are here for it and me coming here as the best goalkeeper in the world, it’s normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me.

“But at the same time they also give me a lot of love. You just have to balance that and critics sometimes are good because you have to look back at what you did that was not good, so for me I take it positively.”

Asked if the best from him was still to come, Onana added: “One hundred per cent. I don’t think it was good enough last season because I’m coming from playing in the Champions League final [with Inter].

“[Winning] the FA Cup is important but not enough for Manchester United. The targets have to be really high and we will go for it this season.

“I’m really excited about the new signings and I think with the way my teammates are working hard every day, I’m very positive.

“As the best club in the country, the perspective is always high - it’s to win everything, fight for every single game, be more consistent. We already showed in the past games we can beat anyone so we’re going to fight to win everything.”

United brought in a new goalkeeping coach, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, this summer to replace Richard Hartis as Ten Hag bids to improve his side’s build-up play from the back. Rouwelaar spends a lot of time working on “cognitive processes” to help goalkeepers better adapt in pressure situations and Onana says he has enjoyed working with the Dutchman so far.

Manchester United's new goalkeeper coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

“[My impressions are] very good - very good,” he said. “I had a very good relationship also with Richard, he was a really good guy and helped us a lot, especially when I came here and faced difficulties. He was there for me so I thank him for all he did for me and I think all the goalkeepers were very happy with him.

“Now the club decide to move on and bring someone else and we are working together and we are happy to work with Jelle.

“Every person is different. He has his own way to work, it’s nice, we are having fun and enjoying it but the most important thing is for the team to win.”

Onana said it took him six months to properly settle in Manchester but feels fully at home now.

“I think six months ago I felt at home,” he said. “It’s not always easy to settle in a new country, a new league and new people around but my teammates helped me a lot, so I’m happy.”

Asked if he felt the goalkeeper role at United was the most scrutinised and toughest in world football, Onana added: “I don’t think so. I don’t feel it. Maybe in the beginning, it was a bit strange for me because I wasn’t used to the country and the set-up but I feel good. It’s a nice place to be and my teammates, the staff and the fans make it really easy for me, so I’m happy to be here.”