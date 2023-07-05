Andre Onana to Manchester United: Inter Milan respond to £39m bid for goalkeeper

Inter Milan have responded to Manchester United's first bid for Andre Onana.

United have made an opening offer of £39million for the goalkeeper, Standard Sport understands, with Erik ten Hag making his former Ajax No1 his next transfer priority.

Onana is open to a reunion with Ten Hag but Inter want more than £50m to sell the player.

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has been asked about United's bid and admitted the player could leave.

"When you have important players it’s normal that there are requests, but for now Onana is one of our players and we hope to keep all the important ones," he told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"The transfer market has just begun, anything can change, but Inter have always shown themselves at the top when building important teams.”

United remain in talks over a new contract for David De Gea, despite his current terms expiring last week. United had agreed a new deal with the goalkeeper onto to revise the offer which remains unsigned.