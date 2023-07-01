Andre Onana: Inter Milan confirm Manchester United bid for £50m goalkeeper is imminent

Inter Milan have confirmed Manchester United's interest in Andre Onana and are expecting a bid.

Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for a new first-choice goalkeeper with David de Gea failing to agree on an extension on a contract, which expired overnight.

De Gea, it has been reported, could yet still stay at Old Trafford and will return to the negotiation table next week following his wedding, but United are pushing ahead with interest in Onana.

Chelsea have also previously been linked with the 27-year-old, who is expected to cost around £50million.

Speaking at the Gran Galà on Friday, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta said: “Manchester United have expressed an interest (in Onana) which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days.

"Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it.”

He added to Sky Italia: “Onana hasn't received any official offer from Manchester United yet."