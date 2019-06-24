Andre Iguodala thinks Kevin Durant will return to Warriors, won't sign with the Knicks

Close your ears, Knicks fans.

During an appearance on CNBC to promote his new memoir, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said he believes both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will re-sign with the Warriors.

Iguodala also made sure to get in a quick — and seemingly lighthearted — shot in at the long-suffering Knicks in the process.

“I think they’ll both be back with the Golden State Warriors. We all keep it light. We keep in contact. I just wish the best for both those guys,” Iguodala said.

When one of the hosts told Iguodala he was “crushing” the dreams of Knicks fans who are hoping Durant signs with New York in free agency, the 15-year veteran quipped, “Nobody’s going to the Knicks. Sorry. None of my guys are.”

Ouch.

The Knicks, coming off a sixth straight season without reaching the playoffs, have been planning to be a major player in the upcoming free agency cycle — with Durant as the long-desired big fish. But things were complicated when Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals. The injury will likely keep him out for all of next season — but that won’t stop teams offering him a max contract, the Warriors included.

The Knicks, however, could still be in the mix for Kyrie Irving, who is expected to leave the Boston Celtics. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly the favorites to land Irving and are also said to be in the mix for Durant.

Like Durant, Thompson also suffered a serious injury in the Finals. In his case, it’s a torn ACL. Thompson, who could return to the court at some point next season, has long been expected to return to Golden State.

Both players are unrestricted free agents.

