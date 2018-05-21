Andre Iguodala Upgraded to Questionable for Game 4 After MRI Shows No Knee Structural Damage

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is questionable to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets with knee soreness, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported X-rays on Iguodala's leg came back clean and he will be day-to-day, but is still doubtful for Game 4. The MRI and X-rays confirmed no structural damage so his status was upgraded.

Iguodala appeared to injure his knee in Game 3 on Sunday and left the game midway through the fourth quarter. However, head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic after the game.

“I think he’s OK there,” Kerr said, via SF Gate. “He got banged on the knee. I think it was like a knee-on-knee type of thing. He said he would be all right.”

Iguodala scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting in Game 3 to go with three assists and three rebounds in Golden State's 126-85 win.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne hinted the injury could be more serious than initially thought.

Iguodala is going to get an XRay right now. If it comes back clean, he could be upgraded. If not... — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 21, 2018

From what I understand, the bruise on Iguodala's knee is actually slightly below his kneecap. One Warriors source I spoke to said there was optimism he'd be upgraded. But obviously they didn't expect it to get worse overnight so best not to guess until X-rays come back. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 21, 2018

“When we’re playing how we are supposed to play, Andre’s right in the middle of it,” Kerr said of Iguodala. “His defense and being smart, making good decisions. Andre is one of the guys who seems to set the tone for us, and I thought he did a great job of that tonight.”

The Warriors will look to take a 3-1 series lead over Houston in Game 4 on Tuesday.