De’Andre Hunter: Scouting report and accolades

De’Andre Hunter|#12

Atlanta Hawks

Position: F Born: 12/01/97 Height: 6-7 / 2.01 Weight: 225 lbs. / 102.1 kg. Salary: $9,835,881

SCOUTING REPORT

Wing with prototypical size… Does a bit of everything well… That includes run pick-and-rolls, shoot from the outside and attack in transition… Ranks in the upper echelon in those play types statistically… Fantastic defender who guards just about every position… Offensive game is still rather inconsistent.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

NCAA titles: 1 (2019)

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype