Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake finish 1-2 in men's 200m at Continental Tour Gold meet

Reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse returned to the track for the first time in the men's 200 metres since his victory in Tokyo and posted a winning time of 20.21 seconds to beat Canadian teammate Jerome Blake at a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Chorzow, Poland. (Instagram/de6rasse - image credit)

It didn't have the same drama and flair as the recent men's Olympic 200-metre final in Tokyo but champion Andre De Grasse was every bit as strong.

Facing a less imposing field Sunday in Poland, De Grasse held his form in the final metres after overtaking Jerome Blake at the top of the straightaway and crossed the finish line first in 20.21 seconds to edge his Canadian teammate.

Blake stopped the clock in 20.32 and Filippo Tortu of Italy rounded out the podium in 20.40 at the Kamila Skolimowsa Memorial meet in Chorzów.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.