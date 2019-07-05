Andre de Grasse finished third in 200 metres at Lausanne track meet

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Canadian Andre de Grasse was third Friday in a 200-metre race won in sizzling fashion by American Noah Lyles at the Athletissima track and field meet, part of the IAAF Diamond League.

Lyles' meet-record time of 19.50 seconds was the fourth-fastest ever, behind world record-holder Usain Bolt (19.19), Yohan Blake (19.26) and Michael Johnson (19.32).

Ecuador's Alex Quinonez was second at 19.87 ahead of De Grasse, the 200 silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics, in 19.92.

De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., has personal best of 19.80 in the event.

Toronto's Aaron Brown was fourth in a personal best of 19.95, finishing ahead of 2017 world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey.

De Grasse has reached the podium in all five 200 races he has run this season and was coming off back-to-back victories at a Diamond league stop at Rabat, Morocco and the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Brown was third in the 100 metres in a season-best 10.07 seconds.

Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., placed second in the shot put with a throw of 18.46 metres.

In other world-leading performances Friday, Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya won the men's 1,500 in three minutes 28.77 seconds and pole vaulter Piotr Lisek of Poland cleared 6.01 metres .

The Canadian Press