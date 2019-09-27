Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown secure 100-metre semifinal spots at worlds

DOHA, Qatar — Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown have advanced to the semifinals in the men's 100 metres at the world track and field championships.

De Grasse, a three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., was second in his heat on the opening day of the worlds on Friday, finishing in 10.13 seconds. Two-time world champion Justin Gatlin of the United States won in 10.06 seconds.

Toronto's Brown also was second in his heat in 10.16 seconds. Akani Simbine of South Africa was first at 10.01.

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest advanced to Saturday's semifinals. The final is also Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alysha Newman of London, Ont., qualified for the women's pole vault final. Newman cleared the qualifying height of 4.60 metres to advance to Sunday's final.

Genevieve Lalonde of Moncton, N.B., advanced to the final in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase. Lalonde was seventh in her heat and 15th overall with a time of 9 minutes 30.01 seconds.

In the men's 5,000, Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., and Toronto's Justyn Knight qualified for the final. Ahmed was fourth in his heat and 12th overall in 13:25.35, while Knight was ninth in his heat and 14th overall in 13:25.95

Lindsey Butterworth of North Vancouver, B.C., qualified for the semis in the women's 800 metres. She was fourth in her heat and eighth overall with a time of 2:01.64.

The worlds run through Oct. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press