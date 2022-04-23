Andre Esterhuizen leaves it late to help Harlequins sink leaders Leicester

Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Harlequins 26-20 Leicester

Quins on course for home playoff





Andre Esterhuizen’s late try ensured Harlequins signed off their final match of the season at the Stoop in style – and boosted their chances of returning here in the playoffs. Esterhuizen struck down the right five minutes from time to settle an entertaining if error-strewn victory over the league leaders Leicester Tigers. Marcus Smith added a cathartic late penalty for good measure and Harlequins are now level on points with second-placed Saracens and in the mix for a home semi-final.

The Tigers will not be overly disappointed with the outcome given Steve Borthwick again opted to rotate his starting lineup and it is still hard to see how Leicester will not finish top of the pile at the end of the season. They could have made sure of a home playoff here but they have European ambitions to juggle as well and they may well get the chance to avenge this defeat over the road at Twickenham at the season finale given how these two sides are performing in the Premiership run-in.

Leicester began with the wind at their backs but just as they did against Montpellier last week, Harlequins struck early with the opening try. A concerted period of possession, with Smith opting to kick for the corner, yielded its reward with Alex Dombrandt running a trademark line and offloading to the tighthead prop Will Collier to score next to the posts.

The Tigers wasted little time in responding however, Nemani Nadolo crashing through a limp tackle from Louis Lynagh and dotting down. It came against the run of play and Harlequins soon reasserted themselves, adding try No2 despite appearing to waste a glorious overlap on the left. After a few more phases Smith was over but the referee Wayne Barnes ruled it out for obstruction on his opposition number George Ford. No matter for the home side who had advantage, opted for a scrum from which Smith fizzed a pass to Cadan Murley to score on the left. Smith shanked the conversion at the same end as his costly miss against Montpellier.

Leicester grew into the match thereafter, buoyed by a fine 50:22 from Freddie Burns, and after a mazy run from the lively Matias Moroni, Hanro Liebenberg registered the Tigers’ second score of the day. Ford was off target with the conversion before a Smith penalty edged Harlequins ahead – a lead they took into the interval after weathering a late Leicester surge which included a bizarre penalty when it appeared Callum Green was in a spot of trouble for a high tackle on Joe Marler.

Again Harlequins began the half brightly after the restart but after just five minutes Borthwick turned to his bench and replaced no fewer than four forwards, introducing Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Harry Wells and Jasper Wiese. It made an instant impact at scrum-time and after Ford kicked a penalty to the corner it was Wiese who powered over from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Harlequins thought they had recaptured the lead after a moment of brilliance from Smith released Lynagh down the right but his right foot was adjudged to have been in touch under close attention from Liebenberg. A Smith penalty from in front of the posts did nudge them a point ahead, however, and a missed penalty from Ford – albeit into the wind – boosted the home side’s chances of holding on. Barely a minute later, however, the Tigers were given another go from closer in and Burns, taking over kicking duties from Ford made no mistake.

By now, though, we have learned that it is a fool who writes Harlequins off and Esterhuizen powered his way over in the right-hard corner – reward for his tireless carrying up the middle all afternoon. Smith was wayward with the conversion but on target with a penalty with the last kick of the game to rubber stamp the victory.