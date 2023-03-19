Andre Cook leaving Airport football for another in-state head coaching job

Airport football coach Andre Cook is on the move.

Cook is leaving the school after one season to become the head football coach at Mauldin, .according to sources close to the situation. He told his staff of the departure on Friday.

Cook also was Airport’s athletic director.

Cook replaces Sayre Nesmith, who resigned in February after three seasons. Mauldin is a Class 5A program located in the Greenville School District.

Airport principal Matt Schilit tweeted Sunday about the school’s opening.

“Airport High will soon be looking for our next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. The position will be posted on the Lex 2 site. I look forward to meeting some game changing leaders. @AHS_Leads is a special place to be. Go Eagles!! #ProudPrincipal,” Schlitt posted.

Cook went 2-8 this season with the Eagles and missed the postseason. Airport was Cook’s head coaching job. He replaced Kirk Burnett, a former standout player and coach at Airport who is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.

Before Airport, Cook was an assistant at River Bluff from 2017-2021. He also was an assistant coach at Fairfield Central from 2015-17 and was at Blythewood from 2009-15. He began his coaching career in North Mecklenburg in Charlotte in 2004 and coached at two other NC high schools.

Mauldin went 2-9 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

SC High School Football openings

School — Former School — New Coach

Aiken — Olajuwon Paige — Dwayne Garrick



Airport — Andre Cook — TBA Beaufort Academy — Mark Clifford — Nic Shuford Barnwell — Dwayne Garrick — TBA Berea — Julius Prince — Drew Chisholm Berkeley — Jerry Brown — Eric Lodge Clover — Brian Lane — Perry Woolbright Colleton County — Kris Howell — Adam Kinloch Columbia — Jason Bush — TBA Conway — Carlton Terry — Josh Pierce Darlington — Raymond Jennings — Jamie Johnson Dillon Christian — Christian Wolfe — Donell Stanley



Dorman — Dustin Curtis — Jake Morris Eau Claire — Shaq Hilton — Demarcus Simons Edisto — Preston Deaver — TBA First Baptist — Johnny Waters — Jamaal Birch



Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — Bradley Adams



Great Falls — DeMarcus Simons — TBA Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — Patrick Martin Hanahan — Art Craig — Milan Turner



Hannah-Pamplico — Jamie Johnson — Trey Woodberry Heathwood Hall — Danny Lewis — Rick Reetz Hillcrest — Anthony Frate — Bennett Swygert Lamar — Josh Pierce — TBA Landrum — Jason Farmer — Brent Bridges Lexington — Perry Woolbright — Dustin Curtis Mauldin — Sayre Nesmith — Andre Cook May River — Rodney Summers — Richard Bonneville Mullins — John Williams — TBA



Ninety-Six — Matthew Owings — TBA North Central — Ryan McDonnell (interim) — Daniel Sisk North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA Orangeburg Prep — Andy Palmer — Don Shelley Palmetto — Doug Shaw — Ryan Norton Pickens — Chad Smith — James Reynolds Pinewood Prep — J.W. Myers — DeVonte Holloman Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — Nygel Pearson Thomas Heyward — Nic Shuford — Tony McGeary



Walhalla — Padgett Johnson — Chris Stone Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — Chris Dodson Westside — Scott Earley — Brian Lane Williamsburg Academy — Don Shelley — Tyler Boyd Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — Ty Sutherland Woodruff — Bradley Adams — Brett Sloan Wren — Jeff Tate — Anthony Frate