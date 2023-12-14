Andre Braugher’s cause of death revealed

Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed following the news of his passing on 11 December, aged 61.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star’s death was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, who initially said he died after a “brief illness”.

Allen has since said that Braugher succumbed to lung cancer, which he had been diagnosed with a few months ago, according to The New York Times.

While perhaps best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the popular police sitcom, Braugher was also well-known for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

The two-time Emmy-winning actor landed his first honour for the latter role and his second in 2006 for his portrayal of heist crew leader Nick Atwater in the FX mini-series Thief.

This is a breaking story and will be updated