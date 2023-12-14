Advertisement

Andre Braugher’s cause of death revealed

Inga Parkel
·1 min read

Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed following the news of his passing on 11 December, aged 61.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star’s death was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, who initially said he died after a “brief illness”.

Allen has since said that Braugher succumbed to lung cancer, which he had been diagnosed with a few months ago, according to The New York Times.

While perhaps best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the popular police sitcom, Braugher was also well-known for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

The two-time Emmy-winning actor landed his first honour for the latter role and his second in 2006 for his portrayal of heist crew leader Nick Atwater in the FX mini-series Thief.

This is a breaking story and will be updated