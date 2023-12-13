Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide star dies aged 61

SEPTEMBER 16: Andre Braugher attends NBC's Comedy Starts Here at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles

Andre Braugher, the star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Glory has died at the age of 61.

The highly accomplished actor's death was confirmed by his agents, who said that it came after a brief illness.

Braugher often portrayed a policeman during his career, performing both in dramatic and comedic roles.

Born in Chicago, he graduated from Stanford University before attending The Juilliard School for drama.

Braugher played a Union soldier who joins an all African American regiment in 1989 film Glory - a film which won a best supporting actor Oscar for his co-star Denzel Washington.

Critics praised Baugher's performance on Homicide as the erudite Detective Frank Pembleton.

Speaking to BBC News earlier this year, Homicide writer and producer Tom Fontana praised his electrifying screen presence, radiating charisma and energy.

"I had never seen an actor like that on television," said Mr Fontana. "His rhythms were so unique to him."

The programme ran from 1993-98 and earned him an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Braugher also stood out in his role as Captain Raymond Holt on Fox-NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran from 2013-21.

He also featured in programmes Kojak and Men of a Certain Age, earning him further acclaim.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he had been cast as the male lead in a Netflix-backed murder-mystery set at the White House.

Production for the Shonda Rhimes drama The Residence was put on hold during the Hollywood writers and actors strike.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.

BBC News has reached out to his publicist for comment.