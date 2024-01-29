Andre Agassi Reveals His Most Prized Possession Is a Necklace His Son Made Him: 'Never Taken It Off'

The tennis star is dad to son Jaden and daughter Jaz, whom he shares with wife Steffi Graf

Ethan Miller/Getty Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi attend the Keep Memory Alive foundation's "Power of Love Gala" in 2012

Andre Agassi always has a reminder of his son with him as he steps onto the tennis court.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the tennis pro, 53, was asked about his most prized possession, revealing that he treasures a necklace his 22-year-old son Jaden had made for him.

"I have a necklace my son made for me. It's a beaded necklace with these letters," Agassi shared.

"When he was four, he asked me to help him. [He said] 'I want to make this, I want to write, 'Daddy rocks.' I've never taken it off but it broke and it's getting [fixed.]"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Novak Djokovic Hugs His 6-Year-Old Daughter Tara in Sweet Moment as He Celebrates U.S. Open Win

Agassi shares his two kids, son Jaden and daughter Jaz, 20, with wife Steffi Graf.

Speaking to The Cut in 2014, Agassi said that he respected Graf “from a distance and marveled at her" early on. The tennis power couple, who have both since retired from the sport, went on to wed in 2001.

“What has transcended everything has been the common ground we share and our basic approach toward life. It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes,” Agassi told Parade of him and Graf.

“I don’t feel like I have any answer to how to have successful relationships, but I do feel overwhelmed with the joy that I feel every day.”

In January 2024, the couple rang in the new year together, posing for a photo that Agassi shared on Instagram. "With Love ❤️," he wrote in the caption.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.