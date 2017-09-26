Andre Agassi to remain Novak Djokovic's coach in 2018

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is watched by his coach Andre Agassi as he serves during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- Novak Djokovic's team says Andre Agassi will remain his coach in 2018.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion stepped off the ATP Tour following Wimbledon, where he retired during his quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych because of an elbow injury.

Djokovic brought Agassi into his team in May before the French Open. They worked together for two months. After Wimbledon, there were doubts the American great would continue coaching the Serb.

Djokovic hired Agassi to repair his form, and lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, and won in between at Eastbourne for his first title in six months.

He is expected to return to play at the Australian Open in January.