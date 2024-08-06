André Onana vows to ‘take a lot of risks’ at Manchester United this season

André Onana has declared he will “take a lot of risks” this season and accepts any criticism received if he costs Manchester United victories will be justified.

The goalkeeper’s first season at Old Trafford was uneven and he did not justify his reputation as one of the world’s best in his position with his feet, but he has vowed to continue playing creatively.

“Yes, that’s me,” he said, “and I think it’s what you’re gonna see this season because I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it’s gonna be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.”

Onana’s serious point was delivered with a laugh and he expanded on why he regards such an approach as imperative. “Because the best team in the world takes risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four … So for me it’s important to recognise those kind of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s gonna be nice this season.”

The Cameroon international has no complaints regarding less than positive evaluations of some of his performances. He believes he signed from Inter as the world’s best goalkeeper, despite the absence of any award to substantiate that, and was judged accordingly.

“Being a player for Manchester United, when you don’t win, it’s fair to receive criticism because at the end of the day it’s part of the job,” he said. “We are here for it and me coming here as the best goalkeeper in the world, it’s normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me, but at the same time they also give me a lot of love. You just have to balance that and critics sometimes are good because you have to look back at what you did that was not good.”

Onana says it is “not easy playing for Manchester United because the expectation is always higher” but makes no attempt to downplay the targets for this season. “We already showed in the past games we can beat anyone so we’re going to fight to win everything,” he said.

The 28-year-old is confident his best is to come and feels comfortable after requiring time to adjust. “I think six months ago I felt at home,” he said. “It’s not always easy to settle in a new country, a new league and new people around but my teammates helped me a lot.”