Andrés Chaparro hits 3 doubles in MLB debut, James Wood adds 4 hits as Nationals rout Orioles 9-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrés Chaparro doubled three times in his big league debut, almost overshadowing another four-hit game by rookie James Wood as the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Chaparro became the fourth player in major league history with at least three doubles in his debut — the first since Nick Evans of the New York Mets hit three at Colorado on May 24, 2008.

The Nationals called up Chaparro before the game, and with the score tied at 2 in the fourth inning he came through with his first career hit, a double that left runners on second and third with nobody out. Ildemaro Vargas and Luís Garcia Jr. followed with sacrifice flies.

Washington then added three more runs in the sixth, again after a double by Chaparro put runners on second and third with no outs.

Anthony Santander hit his 36th home run of the year for the Orioles, who entered the day tied for the best record in the majors but led the New York Yankees by just a half-game in the AL East. New York was in Chicago facing the White Sox.

Jake Irvin (9-10) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings for the Nationals.

Trevor Rogers (0-2) permitted five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

The game featured two rookies who have spent their share of time near the top of prospect lists — Wood and Baltimore second baseman Jackson Holliday. Wood singled home the game's first run in the first, and with men on first and third, Wood took off for second. He was caught by a pickoff throw from Rogers, but Wood stayed in a rundown long enough for Juan Yepez to score from third before the third out.

Ryan Mountcastle's single in the second made it 2-1, and Santander went deep in the third. He now holds the single-season Orioles record for home runs by a switch-hitter after Ken Singleton hit 35 in 1979.

After Chaparro's second double in the sixth, Vargas hit a two-run single and Jacob Young made it 7-2 with another single.

Wood's fourth hit was an eighth-inning double, and he scored when Chaparro doubled yet again. Wood, who made his debut July 1, also had four hits July 27 against St. Louis. He had a chance for a five-hit night in the ninth but grounded out to Holliday.

In addition to selecting Chaparro's contract and that of right-hander Orlando Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester, the Nationals designated outfielder Harold Ramírez and right-hander Jordan Weems for assignment.

Ribalta made his major league debut as well, allowing a run and getting the first two outs in the ninth.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (upper back spasms) got three hits after being out of the lineup for three straight games.

Dean Kremer (4-9) starts for Baltimore on Wednesday night against DJ Herz (2-4) and the Nationals. Kremer has lost four straight starts.

