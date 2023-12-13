André Braugher mourned by 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-star Terry Crews: 'You taught me so much'

Hollywood has lost the beloved "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor André Braugher, who died Monday at age 61. From Sheryl Lee Ralph to Terry Crews, friends and industry colleagues are taking to social media to pay tribute.

Braugher's longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news to USA TODAY on Tuesday. According to an obituary shared by Allen, the actor died Monday after a brief illness.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," Crews, who played Braugher's precinct colleague Lt. Terry Jeffords on "Nine-Nine," shared in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you," Crews added. "Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

The social media accounts for the "Nine-Nine," paid tribute to Braugher as well. "Always our Captain. We love you, Andre," they wrote in the caption.

Shonda Rhimes remembers Andre Braugher as a 'warm and kind soul'

"Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Shonda Rhimes remembered Braugher for his altruism.

André Braugher was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and won two in his lifetime. Here, he accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on the 2006 miniseries "Thief" at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

"I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well," Rhimes posted on Instagram.

Prentice Penny, the showrunner for "Insecure" who also executive produced "Nine-Nine," shared some of his favorite memories with Braugher on social media, including when they were on set with Crews.

"(Braugher) was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he'd look serious again. He then leaned in and said 'Gotta keep 'em on they toes,'" Penny wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Actor Josh Lucas shares fond memories of Andrea Braugher

Braugher's "Poseidon" co-star, Josh Lucas, shared a photo of the two of them at the Hollywood premiere of their 2006 film on Instagram. In the caption, Lucas remembered Braugher delivering a "beyond memorable" performance in Shakespeare in the Park.

"It was an early preview and towards the end during his monologue as Henry V he just stopped. Dead stop. Silence. He put his head down and clearly we all realize he had forgotten his lines," Lucas wrote.

"The pause lasted what seemed an eternity and then like lightning he whipped his head up and exploded with greatness, word perfect. It was a performance I will always remember. He was an actor and man I always deeply respect."

This really shook me! RIP Andre! https://t.co/cc9VF0txVX — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 13, 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars on "Abbott Elementary," took to X to share that news of Braugher's death "really shook me." "RIP Andre!" she wrote.

