Andover house fire leaves father dead; hospitalizes mother, son Sunday overnight

A fire that ignited at an Andover home early Sunday morning left one man dead and hospitalized two people, Andover spokesperson Megan Schapaugh told The Eagle.

The fire was reported around 1:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Clubhouse Circle in Andover. A neighbor told 911 that a house near them was on fire. An Andover police officer arrived at the home and saw a 40-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son who had escaped the home, according to Andover fire chief Chad Russell.

“They had escaped the house through a second story window and they were standing on the roof of the porch,” Russell said over the phone.

A three-alarm fire resulted in the total loss of a home in Andover early Sunday morning, according to Andover fire officials.

The police officer along with neighbors were able to help the two get down. The mother and son were taken to the burn center by Butler County EMS, Russell says.

“The mom is currently in critical condition and the son was upgraded to serious condition,” according to Russell.

Several fire departments assisted in combating the fire that left the home standing but a total loss. All together it was a family of four, but Russell said the the young daughter was spending the night at a friend’s house. The father was originally unaccounted for but now pronounced dead, an Andover news release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal’s office and the Augusta department of public safety are assisting in the investigation.

The name of the man who died in the house fire has not been released.