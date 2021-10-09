Andorra vs England TV channel and live stream: How can I watch World Cup qualifier in UK on TV tonight?

England can take another step closer to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by beating minnows Andorra in the Pyrenees tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten in Group I and emerged 4-0 victors when the two sides met at Wembley last month.

Andorra did manage to frustrate England in that encounter, with Southgate forced to go to some of his more experienced players off the bench to make sure of the win.

He would be keen to avoid similar issues with experimentation again likely in his starting side, while there is also a problem pitch with which to contend.

The artificial surface at Estadi Nacional has been heavily criticised with Premier League clubs said to fear injuries to their England players due to the pitch.

History will be made in Andorra la Vella as Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul becomes the first woman to referee an England senior men’s international.

Where to watch Andorra vs England

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be shown live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Viewers can also watch the game via the ITV Hub website and app. Registration is free.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction in our live blog.

Read our dedicated match preview here.

