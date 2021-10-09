Andorra vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifier latest score, goals and updates

England face what should be a routine task to pick up another three points and close in on automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup on Saturday night as they face Andorra. There was pre-match drama the day prior to the match as the Estadi Nacional caught fire, but the damage was limited to pitchside and the game will go ahead.

In Group I, the Three Lions drew last time out in Poland but have won the other five of their six games so far and victory here, which is expected by all, will put them a maximum of six points from reaching next year’s finals.

Gareth Southgate will be keen to see some of his fringe options put on a performance of note against the minnows, but it could still be a trial of patience to break down a team which will attempt to stifle England in the same way they did for long stretches at Wembley, before an eventual 4-0 win for the home side. Follow all the live updates as England face Andorra below:

Andorra vs England

Kick-off at 7:45pm BST

ENG XI: Johnstone, Trippier, Stones, Coady, Chilwell, Ward-Prowse, Lingard, Saka, Sancho, Abraham, Foden

Chilwell nets opener after VAR corrects offside call

Saka hammers in second before the break

Andorra 0 - 3 England

21:08 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Gareth Southgate makes a change bringing on Fikayo Tomori in place of John Stones.

Ildefons Lima has tweaked his hamstring and has to go off. Emili Garcia replaces him.

GOAL! Andorra 0 - 3 England (Abraham, 59’)⚽️

21:04 , Michael Jones

59 mins: He’s scored! Tammy Abraham gets his first England goal in two years. The supply lines have been there all night for Abraham and finally he gets his goal. Sancho brings the ball wide on the left wing before rolling the ball onto his right foot and swinging a cross into the middle of the box. Abraham leaves Lima in his wake, reaches for the ball and guides it coolly into the bottom corner on the volley.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

21:03 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Foden’s passing accuracy tonight has been unbelievable. He dinks another perfect pass over the top for Sancho who takes control of the ball and slots it into the six-yard box for Abraham. Vales squeezes in front of the England striker though and manages to knock the ball wide of goal.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

21:01 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Rebes and Chilwell come together and Rebes gives Chilwell a little dig in the chest with his elbow. Referee Kateryna Monzul spots it and shakes her head as she pulls out the yellow card.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:56 , Michael Jones

51 mins: England’s main attacking threat has come from deep aerial balls into the box coupled with well-timed runs through the lines. Coady and Lingard combine this way but the Manchester United man is unable to bring the ball down properly and it rolls out of play.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:54 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Stones fires the ball up the pitch as Chilwell makes a central run into the box. The ball goes over him and is headed away by Lima. Sancho collects the loose ball and drives it back into the box. He cuts inside to the right and hits one at goal but Gomes is in behind it and manages to keep out the shot.

Second half: Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:51 , Michael Jones

Kick off: England restart the match. Gareth Southgate hasn’t made any changes to the line up so it’s as you were for both teams. The England fans belt out a rendition of ‘God save the Queen’ as England work the ball down the left. There’s no way through the Andorran low block so the ball comes back to Conor Coady in central defence.

Chilwell opens the scoring

20:47 , Michael Jones

Ben Chilwell became the 36th different goalscorer for England under Gareth Southgate (excluding own goals); the only England managers to have more different scorers are Walter Winterbottom (62) and Alf Ramsey (39).

Foden shines in England’s midfield

20:43 , Michael Jones

Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka have scored England’s two goals but Phil Foden is running the show. Playing alongside James Ward-Prowse, Foden has controlled England’s attacking play with accurate passes all over the pitch. He delivered the ball into Jadon Sancho to set up England’s first goal and then created the assist for Saka.

Saka scores again

20:39 , Michael Jones

At 20 years and 34 days old Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the England men’s team since Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18 years 241 days)

He is also the youngest ever Arsenal player to net in consecutive games for the Three Lions.

Half-time: Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:35 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Regulation stuff from England. They’ve had 11 attempts on goal in that half and converted two. Towards the end the stop-start nature of Andorra’s play began to frustrate England and they’ve picked up a couple of needless bookings.

They’re dominating the match and getting drawn into these petty squabbles is only playing into Andorra’s hands. Gareth Southgate will want to nip that in the bud during the break.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:32 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There’s three minutes of added time to go at the end of the first half. Jadon Sancho gets into a tussle with Martinez and gives away a free kick. He kicks away the ball in frustration and gets booked too. England are starting to lose their discipline out there.

Andorra 0 - 2 England

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Harry Kane is warming up on the sidelines trying to catch Gareth Southgate’s attention. He’ll fancy a goal or two if he can get on the pitch tonight.

John Stones and Cristian Martinez get into a bit of argy bargy after a clearance from Stones and both players are shown yellow cards from the referee.

GOAL! Andorra 0 - 2 England (Saka, 40’)⚽️

20:26 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Beautiful from Saka! Phil Foden has been England’s playmaker in the middle of the park. He receives the ball just past the halfway line and spots Saka’s run into the penalty area. Foden chips the ball over the top and Saka’s first touch to control the ball is sublime. He knocks it to the left and then smokes it over Gomes in goal to double England’s lead.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:24 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Ward-Prowse swings another corner into the box for England. It must be their eighth of the game. He whips the ball right at goal and forces Gomes to punch it clear as the ball looks to be sneaking under crossbar.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:23 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Saka wins another free kick for England and Stones attempts a long ball up towards Sancho on the left. The pass is too heavy though and the winger can’t keep it in play.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:17 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Andorra are forced into an early change as Christian Garcia has pulled his hamstring. He’s replaced with 41-year-old Ildefons Lima. Lima has played an astonishing 71% off all Andorra’s international games. This is his 133rd cap for Andorra.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:14 , Michael Jones

29 mins: There’s a feel to the game that if England score again the floodgates will open and they’ll finish with four or five. Tammy Abraham makes an out to in run into the box as another floated pass comes over to him. He shoots as the ball drops but his effort gets blocked.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:12 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Trippier delivers yet another England corner into the far side of the box. Coady is free and heads the ball into the six-yard area where Marc Vales boots the ball clear.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:10 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Andorra attempt their first attack as Jordi Rubio sends a diagonal ball into the box for Marc Vales. Sam Johnstone nips in front of the Andorran forward though to pluck the ball out of the air. It’s his first real involvement in the game.

England then sweep down the left side of the pitch. Sancho sends another good cross into the box and finds Abraham in space. He whips his head onto the ball and forces Gomes into a sharp save from close range.

Andorra 0 - 1 England

20:06 , Michael Jones

20 mins: The goal was initially ruled out for offside against Sancho but VAR was asked to check the decision. The replay shows that it was an incredibly close call but Sancho did just enough to stay onside and the goal stands.

GOAL! Andorra 0 - 1 England (Chilwell, 17’)⚽️

20:05 , Michael Jones

17 mins: England are in front! Jadon Sancho makes a run into the box from the inside left just as Phil Foden dinks another lovely pass over the top. Sancho brings the ball down but has his back to goal. He lays it off to Ben Chilwell who blasts it home with ease.

Andorra 0 - 0 England

20:00 , Michael Jones

12 mins: England are starting to turn it on. Foden fires a delightful long diagonal ball out to Sancho on the left wing to set the Manchester United man in behind. Sancho fumbles his control bringing the ball down but he’s left with a one-on-one against Chus Rubio. He shimmies away from the defender and drives a cross into the middle towards Tammy Abraham. Abraham is blocked by a centre-back and doesn’t expect the ball to reach him. It does though and Abraham is slow to react as the ball hits his chest and bounces away.

Andorra 0 - 0 England

19:54 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka combine to work the ball down the right wing. Saka brings it into the box and lays a pass off to Jesse Lingard. Lingard sends a teasing pass towards the near post but Saka doesn’t continue his run and Gomes sweeps it up.

Andorra 0 - 0 England

19:52 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Phil Foden receives the ball in the middle of the Andorran half. He flicks a pass over the top as Ben Chilwell makes a run in behind the lines from the left wing. He brings down the ball but his first touch rolls it away from him. Goalkeeper Josep Gomes comes flying off his line and smothers it after beating Chilwell to the loose ball.

Andorra 0 - 0 England

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Marc Garcia tackles Bukayo Saka and gives England an early free kick over on the right wing. James Ward-Prowse swings the set piece into the box where Conor Coady and Max Llovera challenge for the ball. The Andorran defender does just enough to get above Coady and he knocks the ball behind for a corner.

Andorra 0 - 0 England

19:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Andorra get the match underway after a couple of false starts. A long ball comes up the pitch and is won by John Stones. Andorra managed just one attempt on their way to a 4-0 defeat at Wembley on 5th September so expect England to see lots of the ball.

Here come the teams

19:41 , Michael Jones

There’s a reduced crowd capacity of around 2,300 watching in the stadium tonight with about half of them being England fans. The players head out onto the pitch and get a warm welcome from the waiting fans.

Pre-match thoughts of Gareth Southgate

19:39 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate spoke to ITV before kick off touching on the topics of the artificial pitch, Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham’s recall. He said:

This job is always a hot seat! Yesterday’s fire was dealt with really quickly. I don’t think there was any doubt really about the game. “The pitch has been laid fairly recently. The ball will roll quickly and we won’t use the surface as an excuse. “This really is the type of game we need players like Jadon Sancho to have the freedom to play. “Tammy [Abraham] really comes alive in the box.”

Away days

19:35 , Michael Jones

A few hundred England fans have travelled to Andorra which is located in the high mountains of the Pyrenees between France and Spain.

For context the population of Andorra is around 79,300 and the capacity of Wembley is around 90,000.

This is the first England away game since Covid travel restrictions were lifted and the fans will be ready to enjoy themselves tonight.

Closing in on kick off

19:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off is just 15 minutes away. England are going through their final warm ups.

Most of the team this evening are seen as second choices to Gareth Southgate’s preferred starting XI so they’ll want to take this opportunity to impress.

Togetherness and problem-solving highlight England’s improvement ahead of Andorra clash

19:28 , Michael Jones

As Gareth Southgate reflects on the half-decade anniversary of his time in the England job, he makes a striking revelation. When he first started to pick squads, and call around, “there were several players that weren’t interested in coming”.

The squad’s joy at joining up is now one of his greatest sources of pride from this period in the job.

“Now the players are desperate to be a part of it even though they haven’t quite been in the initial squad selected, so for me that’s a good feel for the way the players are, the way the camps are, that they enjoy coming and they want to be a part of it.”

Togetherness highlights England’s improvement ahead of Andorra clash

Any chance for Andorra?

19:24 , Michael Jones

England have only trailed for eight minutes and 53 seconds across their last 16 international matches, all of which came during the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

They have only fallen behind in two of their last 24 World Cup qualifiers, against Scotland in June 2017 (drew 2-2) and Slovakia in September 2017 (won 2-1).

This is going to be a tough one for the hosts.

All female refereeing team

19:19 , Michael Jones

It’s a pretty momentous occasion as tonight’s game will be refereed by an all-female team.

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul, becomes the first woman to referee an England men’s match and fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko are the assistant referees for the game.

The same female trio were in action a week ago for FC Copenhagen’s Europa Conference League victory over Lincoln Red Imps.

Born in Kharkiv, Monzul started officiating Ukrainian First League fixtures in 2011 and five years later broke new ground as the first female to referee a game in the Ukrainian Premier League.

"For us it is almost irrelevant, the quality of the official is important, not the gender," said Gareth Southgate. “We are looking forward to being a part of what is a special occasion."

Gareth Southgate: Players can be influenced by vaccine ‘conspiracy theories’

19:12 , Michael Jones

Playing for England comes with a great deal of public interest and footballers are often drawn into issues concerning wider society due to their fame. This week the topic of conversation concerns professional footballers getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gareth Southgate admits criticism of his public support for the Covid vaccination programme could make others think twice about discussing the issue – suggesting “conspiracy theories” could be preventing players from getting jabbed.

The England manager presented a video after Euro 2020 urging people to get vaccinated and was abused online as a result.

The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been sporadic, with Southgate admitting he is unsure how many of his current England squad have received both doses.

Gareth Southgate: Players can be influenced by vaccine ‘conspiracy theories’

England prepare to face Andorra

19:08 , Michael Jones

England check out the artificial pitch at the Estadi Nacional. A victory tonight would put them another step closer to automatically qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Kieran Trippier ‘speechless’ to captain England against Andorra

19:01 , Michael Jones

Kieran Trippier cannot wait to lead England out in front of fans for the first time, with the right-back grateful to Gareth Southgate for his continued support as he prepares to skipper the side against Andorra.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a key component of the Three Lions set-up since making his debut in a friendly against France in 2017.

Trippier shone in the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and will win his 35th cap in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra, where Southgate confirmed the Atletico Madrid right-back will wear the captain’s armband.

Kieran Trippier ‘speechless’ to captain England against Andorra

Andorra’s artificial pitch

18:57 , Michael Jones

England face Andorra at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra this evening where the playing surface is artificial turf. There are some concerns that synthetic surfaces cause more injuries at the top of the game but England boss Gareth Southgate has played down concerns.

"A lot of those interviews were from when Wales played here [in 2014] and it’s been re-laid," said Southgate.

"We’ve played on difficult grass pitches where teams have left the grass long. To have a surface where the ball can move quickly is good."

Group I standings

18:50 , Michael Jones

England are in a very strong position in Group I. They sit top of the table after six games with a four point lead over Albania in second.

To qualify at the top of the group they need three wins from their last four fixtures. As well as Andorra, they have consecutive home games against Hungary and Albania, the latter of which will be the most difficult test, before the end their qualifying campaign away at San Marino.

Based on England’s upcoming fixtures Gareth Southgate would happily take those odds.

Abraham recalled

18:47 , Michael Jones

Tammy Abraham has been recalled to the England starting XI after a successful start to the season for Roma.

Since his £34 million move in the summer Abraham has prospered under Jose Mourinho for the Italian side scoring four goals in 10 games with a further two assists.

He’s the in form striker for England and Southgate has rewarded his work with a recall tonight. Can he be the man to break down Andorra?

Southgate on England’s style of play

18:43 , Michael Jones

England boss, Gareth Southgate, is under no illusions as to what type of game tonight’s clash will be. He says his side are prepared to face a tightly packed defensive unit in Andorra and have to come up with ways to break them down.

On paper that shouldn’t be too difficult. Andorra are ranked 156th in the world and their only points in qualifying so far have come from a 2-0 victory over San Marino.

England beat Andorra 4-0 at Wembley in September, but three of those goals came in the final 20 minutes. Southgate said:

We know this is a specific challenge, breaking down a really packed defence, so we need the right types of players in the right positions, "Always the first priority is the mentality of our own team - then how we break down the opponent. At Wembley the ball was only in play for 38 minutes. There were lots of stoppages, lots of injury breaks. We would like the ball in play for as long as we can. "Then it’s up to our players to break down the well-organised defence. The tactical discipline to make the pitch as big as we can is very important in a game like this."

England’s clash with Andorra to go ahead despite fire at stadium

18:36 , Michael Jones

England’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra will go ahead despite a spectacular fire at the stadium on the eve of the game.

The Three Lions are in the Pyrenees to take on the side ranked 156th in the world and trained at the Estadi Nacional on Friday lunchtime, before Gareth Southgate and stand-in skipper Kieran Trippier faced the media.

Shortly after England left the 3,300-capacity stadium a fire broke out on the TV gantry, with black smoke filling the air as flames ripped through the structure in Andorra la Vella.

England’s clash with Andorra to go ahead despite fire at stadium

Andorra vs England - Team changes

18:32 , Michael Jones

John Stones is the only survivor of England’s last World Cup qualifier which saw them draw 1-1 against Poland after conceding a 92nd minute goal to Damian Syzmanski.

As was heavily rumoured Tammy Abraham starts up top due to his good form since joining Roma in the summer. Harry Kane is on the bench meaning Kieran Trippier leads the team and will start at his preferred right-back position.

In goal Sam Johnstone gets the nod ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and there are starts for Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

Andorra vs England - Line ups

18:22 , Michael Jones

Here’s the England starting XI.

England XI: Johnstone, Trippier, Stones, Coady, Chilwell, Ward-Prowse, Lingard, Saka, Sancho, Abraham, Foden

Here it is... your #ThreeLions team to take on Andorra! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/2DM8OBfjPw — England (@England) October 9, 2021

Andorra vs England live: Three Lions look to take another step to World Cup 2022

14:53 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions return to action and will seek a return to winning ways too, as they face Andorra just a month or so after beating the same opponents 4-0 at home. Patience and probing is likely to be the story of the early part of the game once more, with the hosts this time looking to frustrate their opponents for even longer than they did at Wembley.

A win will leave England a maximum of six points from qualifying for Qatar 2022 and possibly even fewer, depending on results elsewhere.

Different names in the line-up will be expected as Southgate gives opportunities to fringe players, while Kieran Trippier is set to captain England.