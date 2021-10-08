Andorra stadium catches fire during live TV report before England World Cup qualifier

A fire erupted at Andorra’s national stadium during a live television report, just a day before England are due to play there in a World Cup qualifier.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett was doing a live piece to camera on the match after England had trained at the 3,300-seater Estadi Nacional in the capital Andorra la Vella just three hours earlier and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate had conducted pre-game press duties, when the broadcast gantry on the other side of the venue suddenly burst into flames.

Sprinklers were initially used to try and control the blaze as thick black smoke billowed high into the air and the fire brigade later arrived to put it out.

Subsequent pictures show the structure and walls behind left blackened, with debris visible including a ruined VAR monitor.

The pitch at the Estadi Nacional is artificial and there was clearly heavy damage to the surface around the touchline.

According to the Press Association, local police were also in attendance at the stadium along with UEFA and Andorran Football Federation staff.

It is unclear at this stage how much damage to the stadium was done by the fire, what exactly caused it or indeed if it places Saturday night‘s Group I clash between Andorra and England in doubt.

