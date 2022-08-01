‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date

The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney Plus show. The trailer also announced the September 21 release date of the three-episode premiere.

The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who also directed five episodes of the series, including the pilot.

Luna presented the new trailer during a segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where he spoke about the scope of the new series.

“We know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him as we realize that he’s capable of,” he said.

