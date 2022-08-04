Andor Characters Are 'Regular People' Making 'Epic Decisions', Teases Star Wars Prequel Series Creator

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The creator of the Star Wars prequel, Andor, is giving fans some insight into the new series.

During a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, Andor creator Tony Gilroy was joined by Diego Luna, who plays the leading role of Cassian Andor in the show.

At the end of the panel, a Q&A session took place, where Gilroy and Luna were asked about the characters' development and the storyline of the upcoming prequel.

"Above anything, this is a show about regular people in a galaxy," Gilroy, 65, explained. "So far, we've seen a lot of the same people over and over again. Well, there's how many billions of beings out there in the galaxy? They're all living their lives every day."

"This is about these huge Titanic forces that are manipulating people's lives, forcing them to make decisions. The story of revolution and what it really means is very complicated, very interesting to delve into as a writer," he continued. "What's great about building this show back and reverse, and seeing the preceding four years, is I think that killing will be as sad as it always is. I think it's as sad as it is for [Andor]."

Tony Gilroy attends the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Gilroy added, "That is not a happy moment for him. But there are so many things that will have been sacrificed along the way and so many regular people that have made just epic decisions about which way they're gonna go and what they're going to give."

Chiming into the conversation, Luna, 42, said of the characters: "And it's a complexity, you know, the complexity of a show like this and the story that Rogue One [A Star Wars Story] started. What makes these jobs so, so interesting is you can't leave the gray areas out when you're talking about a revolution."

"There are so many layers — when we talk about people surviving, the judgment is different so we'll get to explain that. And we'll get to show you also, a community. It's quite unfair to call the show Andor, because this is about a community," the actor shared. "It's an ensemble."

(L-R): Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+

The new Disney+ series will follow the journey of Andor, a man tasked with breaking into the Empire to hurt the government from the inside — all in the name of justice.

Taking place before the events of the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the galaxy is in turmoil as violence and discomfort span across planets. The Empire is at the helm, but a rumble begins throughout the citizens who simply won't stand for their oppression any longer.

The new trailer, released this week, offered a few glimpses into what other characters are doing as their involvement in the mission grows.

The first three episodes of Andor debut Sept. 21 on Disney+, with the following episodes dropping each Wednesday.