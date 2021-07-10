Andie MacDowell Reveals Her Natural Grey Curls At Cannes

Over the past year, actress Andie MacDowell has let her signature dark brunette curls grow out naturally, gradually revealing a salt-and-pepper silver tone that’s the definition of elegant. This week MacDowell posed on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, debuting — for the first time publicly — her soft, pearly hair colour.

The 63-year-old actress and L’Oréal ambassador complemented her sleeveless draped ivory gown by Versace with the most stylish hair and makeup: a poppy orange-red lip with her silver curls swept back into an understated low ponytail.

As for her new, natural hair colour, MacDowell has said that she’s been embracing the changes that come with aging, with a little helpful perspective from her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley. MacDowell says that when her roots started growing out in quarantine, her daughters encouraged her to let the silver come through and not touch it.

“I wasn’t colouring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass,” MacDowell explained when she appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show back in February. “So I went for it, and I’m enjoying it…It’s not that I’m letting myself go, I don’t think of it that way.” While there’s no right or wrong way to address (or not address) the physical signs of aging, like getting greys, we’re fans of MacDowell’s perspective — and this stunning silver-fox colour.

