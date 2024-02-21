Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley Share Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment at “Drive Away Dolls” Premiere Party

Qualley also had the support of her husband, Jack Antonoff at the event

Margaret Qualley has plenty of support at her latest movie premiere.

At the Tuesday's Drive Away Dolls premiere party in New York City, Qualley, who stars in the film, had not just husband Jack Antonoff with her but also her mom, Andie MacDowell.

Qualley and MacDowell shared some sweet mother-daughter moments behind-the-scenes at the event and wore coordinated glam looks. MacDowell, 65, kept it sleek and classic in a black turtleneck and berry-colored lip, pulling back her famous gray ringlets into a ponytail. Qualley, 29, continued her chic Chanel streak as an ambassador for the brand wearing a long black lace gown with a nude underlay, teamed with white flats and a big black bow in her hair, a look that's become her signature.

Qualley, 29, who wed Antonoff in August 2023 in New Jersey, has a cheerleader in her mother, who told Drew Barrymore last month that she couldn't be happier with her daughter's marriage.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting season 2 of her Hallmark series The Way Home, the actress, 65, opened up about last summer's wedding.

“He’s so nice. They’re really good together….they’re fun and very well matched,” she said.

When Barrymore asked how MacDowell felt watching her daughter walk down the aisle, she described the celebration as “beautiful.”

“I feel very lucky that she ended up with someone who suits her,” MacDowell continued. “She’s an interesting character; she needed someone who can match her. She’s brilliant too, she’s very artistic.”

Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff at the AFI Awards Luncheon held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Drive Away Dolls also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon. Qualley plays a woman named Jamie who rents a car with her friend Marian (Viswanathan) to drive to Tallahassee, Florida. They accidentally grow embroiled in a group of criminals' plot to transport an important case with an unidentified package inside after the car they rent turns out to have the mysterious item in its trunk.

After Jamie and Marian discover the package, a band of criminals led by Domingo's character — who appear to work for Damon — begin to chase the pair down. Fortunately, they seem to find an ally in a police officer (Feldstein) who they meet along the way as the chase devolves into a cat-and-mouse game.

The movie hits theaters on Feb. 23.



