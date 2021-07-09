Andie MacDowell Embraced Her Stunning Gray Hair At The Cannes Film Festival

Andie MacDowell, 63, rocked her natural grays on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

She wore her hair down and wavy, and pulled back into a low, messy ponytail.

After growing her grays out in quarantine, she’s fully embraced them.

The lack of hair salon access over the last year incidentally pushed a lot of women to reveal their natural grays whether they planned to or not. Thankfully for Andie MacDowell, she was pleasantly surprised by her onset of silver strands and has now fully embraced them—so much so that she rocked them on the red carpet.

The actress, 63, attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival in partnership with L’Oréal Paris. On night one, her quintessential voluminous waves were the star of the show in their new salt-and-pepper form, and were complemented by her cool-toned, embellished gown.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

On night two, she switched it up—her tresses pushed back in a wispy low ponytail paired with a blush-toned, one-shouldered number.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

And to no one’s surprise, her elegant looks spurred quite the reaction. “This hair on you! Obsessed!” reporter Lauren Zima commented on Instagram. “Timeless beauty!” another wrote.

MacDowell was excited to bring her new ‘do to a big event post-lockdown, and she shared with People how her glam team styled it. The goal of both hairstyles was imperfect—messy, but make it chic.

“I’m not worried about keeping it under control,” she said. “We’ve emphasized the wildness. We’ve gone with that.”

Her daughters actually take credit for her grays. They’re the ones who encouraged her to keep them when they first started coming in, and MacDowell is happy they did. But she admitted that she does have to use a lot more conditioner than she used to.

“Because of the silver, it gets even a little drier. The texture becomes even more wiry, but I’m embracing all of it,” she explained. “I just put conditioner in and leave it in there. If I’m not working, that’s all I do. I just sleep in it sometimes.”

Extra conditioning and all, she wouldn’t change a thing and hopes that her confidence sets an example for other women. “I’m comfortable. I like me. That’s where you get to by the time you’re my age,” she said. “I do feel a responsibility to be a positive reflection of women as they age. I hope that I’m doing that.”

