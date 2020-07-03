Andi Peters choked as he sends message to black children watching 'GMB'

Andi Peters was emotional as he told black children watching Good Morning Britain that they could do his job.

The presenter paused during a competition segment to deliver his heartfelt message.

Visibly choked, he told viewers: “I just want to say something as I can, as one of the only black people on this show, it is so important that we all keep talking.

"It really is.”

Praising the ITV programme, he said: “We’ve all started this conversation and one of the best things about Good Morning Britain is that we talk about it - we’re not brushing it under the rug, we’re not tip-toeing around, we are talking about it.

"Every day on this programme we are talking about it and it’s really important that we do."

His voice wobbling, the TV star said: “Every black kid watching right now - you could do this job.”

Getting back to his planned segment, Peters initially apologised for the interruption as he explained he “needed to say it”.

He then added: “I shouldn’t apologise, I mustn’t apologise."

Viewers were moved by Peters’ speech.

One wrote on Twitter: “Representation in the media and across wider is really important. Young folk need it to be there to inspire them. ‘You can't be what you can't see’.”

“Well done Andi,” said another. “Your sincerity and how much it means to you that people are really talking about Black Lives Matter was so apparent.

“It's so important.. it can't be just a 'moment'.”

Another person called Peters a “brilliant role model”.