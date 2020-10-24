Andhra: Veda Sabha held at Kanaka Durga temple on eve of Dussehra

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The 'Veda Sabha' was held at Kanaka Durga temple premises on Indrakeeladri hillock on Saturday on the eve of Dussehra.

Scholars of four 'Vedas' from across the state participated in the event and recited hymns.

Usually, each year close to 400 scholars take part in the event but this year the number was limited to 50 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The temple administration and others felicitated the scholars at the event.

The tradition of organising the 'Veda Sabha' has been going on for the past 30 years at the temple.

Meanwhile, while Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple the restriction on entry of devotees for darshan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the atmosphere.

While each year the number of devotees visiting the temple at this time of the year numbered close to one lakh on a daily basis, this time the limit has been set at 10,000 visitors per day.

Out of the 10,000 tickets for darsanam, while 4,000 had been announced as free darsan tickets, 3,000 tickets each would have been sold for Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively.

However, the devotees have alleged that the tickets set aside for free darsanam are not being allotted properly online. They also said that COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed properly, and the temple authorities are not strictly implementing social distancing in the premises.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh Secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam met the Executive Officer of the temple MV Suresh Babu and requested that the free darsanam system should run without errors and those poor devotees who have travelled many miles on foot should be allowed to enter the temple.

Further, for the well being of the devotees, Nagabhushanam also requested the temple authorities to strictly follow social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines in the premises. (ANI)