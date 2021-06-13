Andhra Pradesh: Youngster Kills 3-Year-Old Niece in Vizianagaram, Slits Her Throat While She Was Fast Asleep

Chennai, June 13: In a gruesome incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a 20-year-old boy murdered his 3-year-old niece by slitting her throat while she was sleeping. Reports inform that the accused, who is said to be mentally unstable, slit the little girl's throat and fled from the spot. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in Penguva village in Vizianagaram district on Friday. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

Also Read | Delhi Man Thrashes Brother to Death With Dumbbells Over Family Issues, Arrested

The victim has been identified as K Bhavya Sree. As soon as the incident was reported, Police swung to action and began an investigation into the matter. As per cops, Bhavya Sree and her mother Parvathi were sleeping on the veranda of their house. It was then when Vinod, who is a relative of the girl, slit the girl’s throat and fled from the spot. Mumbai Man Slits Wife’s Throat With Kitchen Knife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

The little girl began crying continuously after she was severely injured. When her mother woke to hearing her daughter’s cries, she found the kid gasping in a pool of blood. The neighbours immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital but the hospital authorities declared her brought dead.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously

Police informed that during the probe, locals of the village informed that he often roamed around the village and threaten people with a knife. The police said it has launched a manhunt to nab him and he would be produced before a medical team to ascertain his mental condition once he is caught.