Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Hacks Daughter-in-Law, Her Lover to Death Over Extra-Marital Affair in Kurnool

Hyderabad, September 26: A shocking incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh where a man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and her lover after he got to know about their extramarital affair. Reports inform that the incident took at CP Nagar in Velugodu Mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday. According to a report by TOI, the man murdered the woman, his second wife, as she had an extramarital relationship.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Beetla Chinni, the second wife of a man named Mallikarjuna. The woman was in an extramarital relationship with a construction worker, identified as Chanda Obulesu, who was 25-year-old. The TOI report states that Obulesu, who used to work at Mallikarjuna’s house, had entered into a relationship with Chinni when Mallikarjuna was visiting his first wife at Siddaramapuram in Atmakur mandal. Kerala Shocker: Woman Hacks Husband To Death In Thiruvananthapuram's Amboori; Arrested.

The report states that Mallikarjuna’s father Ramanaiah came to know about the relationship and warned the duo. He asked them to stop meeting each other but they did not listen to him. When Ramanaiah saw Chinni and Chanda Obulesu together on Friday night, he hacked them both to death using a pickaxe.

Soon after the incident was reported, the cops swung to action and rushed them to the crime scene. The duo was shifted the bodies of the deceased to the local government hospital for postmortem and registered a case.

A hunt has been for Ramanaiah who is absconding.