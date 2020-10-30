Andhra Pradesh to Launch Digital Agriculture Studio to Update Famers About Modern Techniques

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said on Thursday that a digital studio will be launched in Vijayawada soon to update farmers about the modern agricultural techniques.

Through the studio, scientists will enlighten the farmers on new research, innovations and important knowledge.

"The Vittana Grama (seed village) programme will be launched in collaboration with the Nagarjuna University," said Kannababu.

With the knowledge imparted by the programme, the farmers would themselves be able to make high quality seeds, the minister said.

Kannababu also unveiled the agriculture almanac in his office for the year 2020-21 and said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy aspires to take agricultural knowledge to the farmers.

"That's why we have started the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). We want to make RBKs farmers' knowledge centres, imparting the latest agricultural knowledge," he said.

Likewise, using RBKs, the government will give access to the digital studio knowledge content.

"We will showcase information on marketing agricultural produce, scientists will offer the knowledge on what crop to plant in which season, conduct soil fertility tests etc.," he said.

The almanac will be distributed through the 10,641 RBKs in the state.

Kannababu also said the crop loss survey could be finished by this month end.