Andhra Pradesh Hotel Fire: Death Toll at Hotel Converted into COVID-19 Facility in Vijayawada Rises to 10; What We Know So Far

Hyderabad, August 9: The death toll in the fire that broke out at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 10. The hotel was converted to a COVID-19 care facility where patients were undergoing treatment for coronavirus. The facility, where the fire occurred, was taken on lease and being run by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 50 lakhs ex gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a hotel. The incident took place around 5 am.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Fire at Vijayawada COVID-19 Facility, Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured

Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz had earlier informed that the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but officials have to ascertain the actual cause of fire.

Hotel Taken on Lease and Was Run By Ramesh Hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Sunday informed that the hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals. The private hospital treated the COVID-19 patients in the facility.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 30 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Vijayawada Which Was Being Used As COVID-19 Facility

40 Patients & 10 Medics Present at Facility at time of fire

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister informed that 40 patients and 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of incident. As soon as the fire was reported, officials were directed to launch immediate rescue measures.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Expresses Grief

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals, the Andhra Pradesh CM's Office said in a statement. Reddy instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the fire incident in Vijayawada. "Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ji & assured all possible support", the PM tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah Says 'Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident'

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said he is deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. "Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured", Shah said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned the loss of lives in the fire incident. “Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives,” he tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured.”

As soon as the fire broke out, fire tenders and police was pressed into service. Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.