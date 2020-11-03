Andhra Pradesh govt taking all measures to restore tourism activities: Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has informed that all measures are being taken to restore tourism activities, particularly boating activities, in the state.

As of now, applications have been received for 174 private boats and permissions are sanctioned for 60 boats, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Tourism boats are already operational in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Dindi. Nine command control centres are set up and the status of boats, their licences etc are being monitored through those centres. Boating activities will be restored soon, except in Papi Kondalu area. Further, new tourist boats will be introduced in new areas in PPP mode, he informed.

The minister said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given nod to buy the Bangladeshi ship that had drifted to the shore of Visakhapatnam. It would be developed into a ship restaurant.

The government is trying to get the seaplane facility to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Tourism department is trying to set up five-star and seven-star hotels at 13 places in the state. During Corona pandemic period, tourism department earned Rs 22.5 crore income with its three resorts and 37 buses, he said.

The minister said that sports stadium and shopping complex are completed at Ongole town in Prakasam district. Stadium has been constructed with Rs 2.20 crore and shopping complex has been constructed with Rs 1 crore.

Minister Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate them along with his cabinet colleague from Prakasam district Balineni Srinivas Reddy. Construction of new stadiums at Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts will soon be started.

Srinivasa Rao said that YSR Sports School at Kadapa district is selected as Centre of Excellence under 'Khel India' scheme of central government. It will get Rs 3 crore funds under the scheme.

The minister said that the ministry will be launching a new Youtube Channel named AP Youth Services in order to view all activities related to the sports. All sport activities in the state will be uploaded onto that website. (ANI)