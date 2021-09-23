Andhra Pradesh DGP denies allegations drug abuse is spreading in state

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang (File Photo)

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday denied allegations by the opposition parties that drug abuse was spreading in the state.

While speaking to the media, the DGP said there is no connection of the drugs seized in Gujarat a few days ago with the state, except an address.

"Everybody knows that Andhra Pradesh has no connection with the seized drugs, except an address from Vijayawada that was found," said Sawang.

"However, people linked to that address have not been staying in Andhra Pradesh. No business is being operated from that address," he said.

Sawang accused the opposition leaders of levelling false allegations against the state.

"Political leaders have been making many kinds of statements. They are making wild allegations. All of them are false and incorrect," said Sawang.

"National agencies are investigating the case and arrested eight people from different parts of the country. None of them was from Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The DGP urged political parties and the media not to publicise false information. (ANI)