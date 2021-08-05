Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, starts Vana Mahotasava by planting sapling

Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo/ANI)

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched "Jagananna Paccha Thoranam -- Vana Mahotsavam 2021" by planting a sapling on the premises of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Amravati.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the trees are saving us by taking carbon dioxide and giving oxygen to us during day times.

"We have read that trees cause rain, keeping ecological balance. We all must remember these two points. We must take care of trees," he added.

Reddy said the forest cover in the state is 23 per cent and the government aims to increase it to 33 per cent.

"This year our forest department should plant at least 5 crores plants. Let us all take oath for the development of forest cover, planting saplings, and not cut trees, and make Andhra Pradesh a green canopy," he stated.

Minister for Forests and Environment, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and others also took part in the event. (ANI)