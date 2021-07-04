Andhra Pradesh CM has set its sights on grabbing prime lands of Ramanaidu Studio, alleges TDP leader

Former Minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MP Vijay Sai Reddy had set their sights on grabbing the prime lands of the Ramanaidu Studio located in the Visakhapatnam beach road.

Satyanarayana Murthy termed it as 'regrettable and objectionable' on the part of the CM and his henchmen to allegedly stoop to the level of threatening even a prestigious film industry family like that of late Ramanaidu. "Vijay Sai Reddy was acting as the shameless broker in this murky issue which was aimed at grabbing 34.44 acres of the studio", he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader demanded the Jagan Reddy government to explain why it was systematically destroying all chances for growth and development in the steel city. "Right now, lots of artists and workers were finding job opportunities in the cine industry. The Chandrababu Naidu led TDP Government allotted land for the Ramanaidu Studio in 2002 in order to usher in a new era of development in Vizag.", Murthy said.

Satyanarayana Murthy said that the subsequent YSRCP government had also extended its support for the Ramanaidu family who eventually completed their studio in 2008. "Many artists were able to find work because of this in Vizag. However, the Jagan Reddy regime had different plans. Accordingly, it was changing the fate of everybody in the port city for the sake of their selfish and vested interests", Murthy said.

The TDP leader recalled that the ruling party leaders had already grabbed the Karthikavanam lands. "The Baypark was handed over to Vijay Sai Reddy's son-in-law. The Daspalla owners were also being threatened. They had set their sights on the Waltair Club lands as well. The Government lands in Vizag were being mortgaged. The Lulu Group was sent back and the lands allotted for it were being sold", the TDP leader said.

Satyanarayana Murthy said that the Vizag residents were living in constant fear of land grabs and encroachments by the YSRCP leaders. "They were trying to grab the prime lands belonging to a church. An additional commissioner was transferred just for not listening to their illegal commands. Jagan Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy came to Vizag only to loot and destroy the peaceful and beautiful city", said Murthy.

The TDP leader asked whether the Chief Minister had unquenchable greed for amassing illegal wealth. "Why was CM Jagan Reddy having so much love over the Vizag beach road? The Andhra Pradesh CM had already amassed lakhs of crores worth illegal assets. Jagan Reddy should stop his mindless destruction of the public property in the port city", he said. (ANI)