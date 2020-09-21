Andhra: Days after chariot fire incident, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple reopens

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district reopened for the public on Monday.

Devotees were earlier not allowed to enter since the temple chariot was found burnt on September 6. This was followed by protests.

Temple authorities earlier announced that the devotees will be allowed for darshan from Monday onwards and will remain open from 6 am to 7 pm.

Devotees were seen visiting the temple and maintaining social distancing as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over the investigation of the chariot fire incident at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The temple chariot was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

