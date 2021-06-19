Andhra CM Jagan wants coalition with Central Govt to negotiate pending cases against him, alleges BJP's Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, saying that he wants a coalition with the Central Government to negotiate pending cases against him.

While speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "No special status exists anywhere in the country with the abrogation of Article 35A that scraps Article 370. Further, due to structural changes in the systems after 2014 by the Union Government upon the advice of experts after their study, the concept of special category status has become obsolete."

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had said, "We keep on asking for special status. There is no coalition government at the Centre, by the grace of God. One day this situation will change at the Center."

Lanka Dinkar while speaking to ANI said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that if there is a dependent coalition government at the centre, there would have been achievable special category status by now. But Jagan Mohan Reddy aspirations seems to be waiting for a dependable coalition 'Kichidi' government in the centre to negotiate his pending cases which is not possible right now."

He stated that in 2024, BJP will form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a greater majority than in the past.

He said, "Those who truly aspire for the development of the state are the ones who want to implement the Special Central Assistance that was offered by the Union Government with the process of discussion for consensus, rather than provocating the people of the State for the personal and political gains."

He further said that the Union Government has already disbursed funds and projects for the construction of the capital city in Amaravati. "But Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government is intentionally wasting those funds by unacceptable trifurcation of the capital," he said.

He added that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing misgovernance by pouring the incurred expenditure on projects into the garbage and he should think constructively for the development of the State. (ANI)