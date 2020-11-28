Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to cyclone victims' families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of cyclone affected areas

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts affected by cyclone Nivar and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia to the bereaved families.

Reddy said that financial aid of Rs 500 will be granted to those who have taken shelter in relief centres after the devastating cyclone.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to estimate the crop loss and immediately submit the report in this regard and added that victims should be treated with the utmost care and with a humanitarian approach.

Eight people lost their lives due to cyclone, which included six deaths in Chittoor and two in Kadapa.

After conducting an aerial survey, Reddy held a review meeting where he was briefed by district collectors and officials about the incurred losses due to cyclone.

He suggested that the projects which have been damaged should be completed at a quick pace. (ANI)