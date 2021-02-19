Andhadhun Telugu remake, starring Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, to release on 11 June

The Telugu remake of the hit Hindi movie Andhadhun is going t0 release on 11 June, the makers announced earlier today. The Telugu version of the black-comedy thriller is yet to be titled and is being marketed as #Nithiin30 for now.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the remake will star actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in pivotal roles. The project will be backed by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy and presented by Rajkumar Akella.

The original film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan and had Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. He essayed the role of a piano player who pretends to be blind. Soon his musical gift costs him dearly as he finds himself in the middle of a murder plot. Tabu and Radhika Apte played crucial characters. Not only was the film a commercial success, Ayushmann also bagged the National Award for Best Actor for the performance.

According to a report by Telugu Cinema, Tamannaah will essay Tabu's role while Nabha Natesh will play Nithiin's love interest in the remake. Nithiin already has two releases lined up before the Andhadhun remake. While Check is set to release next week, the actor will be next seen in Rang Dhe, which is set to hit the screens in March.

The blockbuster 2018 Bollywood movie has sparked the development of various remakes. Apart from Nithiin's version, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is also set to come out with a Malayalam version of the thriller. Ravi K Chandran has been roped in to direct the film and the team had started shooting for the film in January. As per the report, actors Ahaana Krishna and Mamta Mohandas have been approached to play the female roles. A major part of the movie is going to be shot in and around Kerala.

