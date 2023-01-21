Andersson's 3-point game helps Flames past Lightning 6-3

  Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Rasmus Andersson, left, and Noah Hanifin during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Rasmus Andersson, left, and Noah Hanifin during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic, center, as goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy looks for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic, center, as goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy looks for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul, left, catches a stick to his face from Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul, left, catches a stick to his face from Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, right, is slashed by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, right, is slashed by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, right, knocks Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm to the ice in front of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, right, knocks Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm to the ice in front of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, right, steals the puck from Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, right, steals the puck from Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
  Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
    Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Dillon Dube, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (22-16-9).

Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestikov and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay (29-15-1), which dropped both games in Alberta to finish 3-2-0 on longest trip of the season.

Dan Vladar got the start for Calgary and finished with 21 saves to improve to 8-0-3 in his last 11 appearances. His last regulation loss was Nov. 26, and he is 9-4-4 this season.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots and slipped to 20-12-1 on the season.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Tampa Bay got goals 48 seconds apart from Stamkos and Namestikov to take a short-lived lead.

Just over a minute later, Calgary tied it when Toffoli’s wraparound went in off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s skate.

Five minutes later Calgary, went ahead 3-2 when Andersson’s slap shot from the point deflected off Hedman in front and past Vasilevskiy.

Calgary moved out to a 4-2 lead 7:40 into the third when Dube burst down the left wing and scored.

The Lightning cut the deficit to 4-3 on Cirelli’s goal with the goalie pulled at 15:58. But the Flames cemented the victory scoring twice into an empty net.

The Flames led 1-0 after 20 minutes when Kadri scored his team-leading 18th on a power play.

Less than a minute later, the Flames went back on the power play, a full two-minute, two-man advantage after Zach Bogosian took a roughing penalty in a post-whistle scrum after Nikita Kucherov had already been called for tripping.

Calgary had plenty of chances for a two-goal lead but the Flames failed to convert. The Lightning tied it at 10:20 of the second.

Noah Hanifin’s turnover went to Stamkos at the faceoff circle and he scored on a slap shot under the crossbar. That extended Stamkos’ point streak to eight games (six goals, six assists).

On an innocent-looking play, the Lightning surged ahead when Vladar tried to poke the puck away in front. Instead, it hit Namestnikov’s skate and went into the net. It was reviewed for a distinct kicking motion, but the goal was allowed.

The Lightning lost Pat Maroon to an injury in the third when he was involved in a collision in front of the Flames net. He went off the ice appearing to be favor his arm.

PELLETIER DEBUT

After sitting for six games as a healthy scratch since being called up two weeks ago from the AHL, Flames 2019 first-round pick Jakob Pelletier made his NHL debut, playing left wing on a line with Trevor Lewis at center and rookie Walker Duehr on right wing. He finished with one shot in his 6:35 of ice time.

POWER FAILURE

Tampa Bay entered action with the league’s second-ranked power play. After going 0 for 6, the Lightning have been blanked in four games, doing 0 for 11 in the span.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Open up a three-game homestand Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Flames: Host former Flame Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

