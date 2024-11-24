Andersson scores shootout winner, Flames hold off late Wild comeback in 4-3 win

CALGARY — Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames held off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period Saturday.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored in regulation for Calgary (12-6-3), which has won four games in a row and has points in eight of its last nine (6-1-2).

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota (13-3-4). The NHL's top road team, the Wild have lost only once in regulation in 13 away games (9-1-3).

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota before Justin Kirkland replied for the Flames to tie the shootout at 1 until Andersson fired a shot past Filip Gustavsson in the fifth round. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar then clinched the win by denying Ryan Hartman.

Vladar made 20 saves in his first action in 11 days after rookie goalie Dustin Wolf started the past three games. Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots.

Takeaways

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) did not play after getting hurt in Edmonton on Thursday. The left-winger is tied for the NHL scoring lead (13-21-34) and on a seven-game point streak (6-7-13). Johansson replaced him on Minnesota's top line and buried the Wild's opening goal.

Flames: After a 2-for-37 stretch that dropped the Flames' power play to 30th in the NHL, Calgary has scored four times on its last eight opportunities, including a perfect 2-for-2 against Minnesota.

Key moment

Down 3-1 late in the third, Faber's power-play goal at 16:01 drew the Wild to within one. Rossi provided the game-tying goal with 34 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled to help the visitors earn a point.

Key stat

Calgary wraps up a perfect four-game homestand that included earlier victories over the Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and New York Rangers. The Flames have won five straight at the Scotiabank Saddledome where they are 9-3-0 on the season.

Up next

Wild: Return home to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Flames: Begin a four-game road trip on Monday against the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press