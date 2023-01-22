Andersson has goal, two assists to lead Flames to 6-3 victory over Lightning

·4 min read

CALGARY —
After getting off to a terrific start on Saturday afternoon, the Calgary Flames weren't about to let a 48-second lapse in the second period undo that.

Led by Rasmus Andersson's goal and two assists, Calgary defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3.

“We were ready to play,” said Andersson, whose goal was his seventh. “I think our first period, we were really good and even when they got up 2-1, we bounced back pretty quick.”

Coming off consecutive regulation time losses for the first time since November and up against an opponent who had won five of its previous six, the Flames were full marks for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, outshooting the Lightning 15-4.

The only goal, Nazem Kadri's team-leading 18th, came on a power play.

Less than a minute later, the Flames went back on the power play, this time on a full two-minute, two-man advantage after Zach Bogosian took a roughing penalty in a post-whistle scrum after Nikita Kucherov had already been called for tripping.

Calgary had plenty of chances for a two-goal lead, peppering Andrei Vasilevskiy with four shots before the period ended. But the Flames failed to convert.

Despite carrying the territorial edge in play, the Lightning tied it at 10:20 of the second when Noah Hanifin's turnover went right to Stamkos and he buried a slapshot under the crossbar to extend his point streak to eight games (six goals, six assists).

Vladimir Namestnikov's goal 48 seconds later suddenly had the Lightning in front.

But the home team battled back, tying it just over a minute later on Tyler Toffoli's wraparound that went in off Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman's skate.

The misfortune would continue for Tampa Bay's all-star defenceman. Five minutes later Calgary went ahead 3-2 when Andersson's slapshot from the point deflected in off Hedman in front.

“We responded really well after their second goal,” said Andersson. “I'm proud of the guys. We bounced back quick and then once we got the lead, we played really well.”

Dillon Dube authored the eventual game-winner making it 4-2 at 7:40 of the third period, picking the top corner as he burst down the left wing.

“It was a battle out there right from the puck drop and they don't quit,” said Dube. “They try and push you out of the rink and play hard. It was a fun game, these feel like playoff games.”

Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman added empty net goals to round out the scoring for Calgary (22-16-9).

Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay (29-15-1), getting the Lightning briefly back within one goal with four minutes left in the third.

The Lightning lost both games in Alberta to finish 3-2-0 on its road trip.

“It's just frustrating. You go on a five-game trip out west, bunch of different times zone, and you start out 3-0 and to drop these games,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “Especially when we had a tie game going into the third against Edmonton, we had a 2-1 lead in this one even though we probably didn't deserve it, and to drop them both without getting any points, that's probably not our style.”

Dan Vladar made 21 saves to improve to 8-0-3 in his last 11 appearances. His last regulation loss was Nov. 26. Vladar is 9-4-4 on the season.

Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots to drop to 20-12-1 on the season.

"I thought we battled. Too many penalties, including myself taking a bad one,” said Cirelli. “Too many turnovers fuelling their rush which ultimately led to the loss."

The Lightning lost Pat Maroon to an injury in the third when he was involved in a collision in front of the Flames net. He went off the ice appearing to be favouring his arm.

PELLETIER DEBUT

After sitting for six games as a healthy scratch since being called up two weeks ago from the AHL, Flames 2019 first-round pick Jakob Pelletier made his NHL debut playing left wing on a line with Trevor Lewis and rookie Walker Duehr. He finished with one shot in his 6:35 of ice time.

“It's a dream came true. Since I've been probably four or five, the main goal is to play in the NHL and tonight was the first one so it's great,” said Pelletier, who had his mom and dad, two older brothers, and his girlfriend in the crowd after arriving from Montreal at 3 a.m. “It's good for us to enjoy this moment together.

POWER FAILURE

Tampa Bay entered action with the league's No. 2 ranked power play. But after going 0-for-6 it has now been blanked in four straight games, going 0-for-11 over that span.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Open a three-game home stand Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Flames: Former Flame Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets visit on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

