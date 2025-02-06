Anderson's 30 lead Furman past Western Carolina 84-75 in OT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 30 points, including a tying basket late in regulation, and Furman dominated overtime for an 84-75 win over Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Anderson also added three steals for the Paladins (18-6, 6-5 Southern Conference). Pjay Smith Jr. scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Garrett Hien had 13 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 7 for 14 from the line.

Marcus Kell led the Catamounts (6-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Western Carolina also got 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals from Bernard Pelote.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Furman visits Chattanooga and Western Carolina travels to play UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

